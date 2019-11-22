Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
Pineapple Express CO2 Cartridge 0.5g by Apothca
on November 22nd, 2019
One of my all time favorite sativas! This distillate captures the tropical citrusy taste & speedy euphoria this strain’s known for. Good energizing daytime option for treating stress, depression or discreet use on active days out!
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.