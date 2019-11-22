 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Pineapple Express CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

by Apothca

by Apothca

date 2019-11-22

Pineapple Express CO2 Cartridge 0.5g by Apothca

MassMedicinal

One of my all time favorite sativas! This distillate captures the tropical citrusy taste & speedy euphoria this strain’s known for. Good energizing daytime option for treating stress, depression or discreet use on active days out!

About this strain

Pineapple Express

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

Apothca is a vertically-integrated cannabis company deeply committed to the patients of Massachusetts. With a Recreational Dispensary in Eugene, Oregon and a non-Psychoactive cultivation (hemp/CBD) license in Colombia, our team is well versed in the needs of our industry and more specifically, our patients. Our team of cultivators, extractors, and advocates work together to ensure the successful delivery of quality medicine; ranging from flower/pre-rolls to extractions, edibles, tinctures and more. Our genetics are carefully chosen from seed and clone and bred in order to develop a premium range of craft strains. With nearly 50 years of combined experience in our 26 acre cultivation, extraction and kitchen facility, we are humbled to meet your needs.