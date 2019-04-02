 Loading…

Hybrid

Banana Dawg

by Autumn Brands

5.01
Autumn Brands Cannabis Flower Banana Dawg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Banana Dawg is a cross between Banana Kush x Chem Dawg that creates a strong gassy and nutty banana aroma that carries over to the flavor. A unique strain that is lime green in color, has a structure like Original Glue with a hefty helping of trichomes. Inhale - Exhale - Smile Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

1 customer review

5.01

Blue diesel is is one of my top 10 strains, maybe in the top five! The parents of this beautiful bud are Blueberry and NYC diesel. And the parents of those two strains are Afgani, Thai, and Purple Thai. And Afgani, and Mexican. All landrace strains. Smells and looks fantastic. And the high is amazing! A anytime strain. Relieves pain all day and fights depression and anxiety. Might make some paranoid. If you roll a whole RAW joint, cone, or a blunt, you might end up smoking half and put it out, or you can smoke the whole thing and be baked all day and night! And I know what I'm talking about, I don't lie for no one! Consider yourself lucky when you get this strain! And also get it off of a good source, you will NOT be disappointed! 😁😇😎😈

About this strain

Banana Kush

Banana Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

About this brand

Autumn Brands Logo
For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.