  5. Baker's 1/2 oz. Pouch LA Kush Cake
Hybrid

Baker's 1/2 oz. Pouch LA Kush Cake

by Baker's Cannabis

About this product

A roll-your-own pouch comes with strain-specific 1/2 oz. pre-ground indoor cannabis, 40 rolling papers, and crutches.

About this strain

LA Kush

Originating in Los Angeles, California, LA Kush is a hybrid with obscure genetic roots. Not to be confused with OG Los Angeles Kush,  the general consensus is that LA Kush is a variety of OG Kush, and possibly a select phenotype of Abusive OG. In spite of the mystery, LA Kush presents itself as an earthy mix of pine and menthol flavors. Its happy effects bring a smile to your face, lifting your mood and relaxing sore muscles. If you are looking to alleviate stress or need a spark of creativity, look to LA Kush. 

About this brand

Baker's Cannabis Logo
Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up when you're stressed, and like to party and game. We can hit the beach together, watch some Netflix, and we promise to always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping prices low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's make friends!