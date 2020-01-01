 Loading…

Hybrid

Purple Trainwreck Pre-Roll 1g

by Black Dog Acres

About this product

About this strain

Purple Trainwreck

Purple Trainwreck
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Trainwreck by Humboldt Seed Organization is an indica-dominant strain that combines genetics from Trainwreck and Mendocino Purps. Blooming in hues of bright green and magenta, Purple Trainwreck is as colorful as it is flavorful. Exhibiting a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavender, this indica appeases the consumer chasing a stimulating cerebral experience anchored in full physical relaxation. Its breeders recommend growing this strain in a warm, dry climate or indoors with sufficient space and nutrients.

About this brand

