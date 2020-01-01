 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Banana Punch Pull N Snap 1g

by Botanical Laboratories

Botanical Laboratories Concentrates Solvent Banana Punch Pull N Snap 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Banana Punch

Banana Punch
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Banana Punch crosses Banana OG and Purple Punch. It has a hazy, tropical flavor with notes of banana and freshly cut pineapple. Regarded as a heavier strain, Banana Punch may deliver a long-lasting, tranquil high from head to toe.

About this brand

