Ice Cream Cake Vape 0.85g

by Calyx Peak Companies

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.

About this brand

Calyx Peak Companies Logo
Calyx Peak Companies (CPC) provides capital for entrepreneurs primarily in the cannabis space with investment capital from our network of accredited investors and family offices. In the current year alone, CPC has deployed capital into multiple leaf touching Cannabis businesses and we look forward to investing into several more ideas in our current pipeline of potential talented operators and ancillary businesses. We have secured capital commitments and are looking to acquire controlling or significant minority stakes in Cannabis related businesses. Our expert investment team is based in Las Vegas, NV where they leverage their financial and industry network to identify and develop investment themes and ideas where the investment team will utilize their core philosophies of partnering up with seasoned experts and operators in the space, while offering its own private equity expertise and network to our partners we are invested with. Our investment philosophy is based on the principle that capital and expert industry involvement is the complimenting keys to success. With this in mind, our investment team is constantly involved with every single investment made where we offer advice and assist in the building of a business with the partners we invest with.