Headband is named after its famed cerebral effects, as it creates a sensation of pressure across the forehead similar to headband. Budtender Review: Headband has hardcore flavors reminiscent of OG & Earth while giving an intense and instant hybrid high. It starts in the body, but ends in the head. Strong stony feeling across the top of the head, hence its name. Strain is good for gaming, stress relief, and meditation.
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.