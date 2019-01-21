 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wedding Cake (1g)

Wedding Cake (1g)

by Claybourne Co.

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Wedding Cake (1g)
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Wedding Cake (1g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Find Us

About this product

Claybourne Grams Perfect size serving for those interested in sampling this strain. 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Suuurfgod

I formally used to drive from Hemet California all the way to Los Angeles California to TLC to get jungle boys wedding cake and jungle cake. Upon finding Claiborne Co I was able to not only save money on gas and a three-hour drive but now I'm able to drive to Paris which is a 30 minute drive and I get great amazing quality flour just like jungle boys found right here in the inland empire my own backyard. Now I'm a prize smoker in medicator I don't smoke for hype I don't smoke the popular strains I smoke for medicinal reasons both physically mentally and it gets me by this train that I have found now from Claiborne surpasses my expectations of a one plant to fix all needs I highly recommend this train to anyone suffering from mental illness and extreme physical pain.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.