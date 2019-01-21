Suuurfgod on January 21st, 2019

I formally used to drive from Hemet California all the way to Los Angeles California to TLC to get jungle boys wedding cake and jungle cake. Upon finding Claiborne Co I was able to not only save money on gas and a three-hour drive but now I'm able to drive to Paris which is a 30 minute drive and I get great amazing quality flour just like jungle boys found right here in the inland empire my own backyard. Now I'm a prize smoker in medicator I don't smoke for hype I don't smoke the popular strains I smoke for medicinal reasons both physically mentally and it gets me by this train that I have found now from Claiborne surpasses my expectations of a one plant to fix all needs I highly recommend this train to anyone suffering from mental illness and extreme physical pain.