About this product

Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the cross of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.