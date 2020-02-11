Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Original Glue (GG #4) by Cresco Cannabis
on February 11th, 2020
Cresco's GG 4 is excellent, in my experience. Excellent flavor and aroma. Great high...relaxed body and an initial, focused euphoric high that evolves into a real "stoney" state (and significant couchlock) particularly if you increase the dosage. A very versatile strain. Cresco seems to not take shortcuts when it comes to proper curing, unlike many other growers whose flower I have tried, and their bud is consistently flavorful with the rich, complex aromas of well grown and cured cannabis. The problem is, in PA, you have to literally stake out dispensaries to get your hands on Cresco products and, even then, you have to get really lucky. PA's MMJ program has been a mess from jump and the bureaucracy running the show continues to make excuses rather than fix the many problems that persist. This sucks, because many of the strains that I respond best to, medically speaking, are grown by Cresco and like many here in PA, I have to settle for less effective, lower quality products. You can't get green medicine in PA without a heaping helping of red tape.
on February 2nd, 2020
Great product doesnt disappoint, the picture is so misleading. You get 4 tiny buds and it doesnt weigh out sadly 1/4 of a container but small pretty buds.
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).