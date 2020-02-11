mathuedoi on February 11th, 2020

Cresco's GG 4 is excellent, in my experience. Excellent flavor and aroma. Great high...relaxed body and an initial, focused euphoric high that evolves into a real "stoney" state (and significant couchlock) particularly if you increase the dosage. A very versatile strain. Cresco seems to not take shortcuts when it comes to proper curing, unlike many other growers whose flower I have tried, and their bud is consistently flavorful with the rich, complex aromas of well grown and cured cannabis. The problem is, in PA, you have to literally stake out dispensaries to get your hands on Cresco products and, even then, you have to get really lucky. PA's MMJ program has been a mess from jump and the bureaucracy running the show continues to make excuses rather than fix the many problems that persist. This sucks, because many of the strains that I respond best to, medically speaking, are grown by Cresco and like many here in PA, I have to settle for less effective, lower quality products. You can't get green medicine in PA without a heaping helping of red tape.