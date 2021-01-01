 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Garlic Breath 3.5G Indica Flower
Hybrid

Garlic Breath 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Garlic Breath 3.5G Indica Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Garlic Breath 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Pungent Savory Garlic Garlic, Pepper & Earth SENSATION Uplifting Relaxation Blissful, Sleepy Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Garlic Breath

Garlic Breath
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Garlic Breath is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Mendo Breath. This strain features a pungent and savory flavor profile that may remind you of freshly-peeled garlic with spicy undertones. Garlic Breath produces physically relaxing effects that gradually become sedating as you continue to consume. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, stress and depression. Garlic Breath was originally bred by ThugPug genetics. Growers say this strain can be grown indoors or outdoors and has an average flowering time of 8-10 weeks. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Garlic Breath, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review