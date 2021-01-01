 Loading…

  5. Legend OG (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Indica

Legend OG (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Legend OG (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Floral & Tart Citrus, Lemon & Mango SENSATION Relaxed & Sleepy Euphoric Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Legend OG

Legend OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.

 

