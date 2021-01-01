Wedding Cake Premium Delta 10 THC Disposable
by Delta EffexWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Wedding Cake is a well-known hybrid that is Indica dominant. Created by crossing Triangle Kush and Animal Cookies, Wedding Cake is a rich indulgence for those hard, long days. Senses of calm and easy for both mind and body, Wedding cake will be your next go-to when you just need a little peace and quiet. ADDITIONAL PRODUCT INFORMATION • Rechargeable • NOT Refillable • 280 mAh • No Light when plugged into charger = fully charged • White light while charging = still charging • Red light = needs to be charged • White light while in use = working/activated
About this brand
Delta Effex
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.