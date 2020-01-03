 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock Clear Cartridge - Bobby Blue

by Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock

Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock Clear Bobby Blue is a high end THC distillate that tests approximately 90%. The 1 gram cartridge is manufactured with a multi-step method of cannabis purification, infused with all natural terpenes.

brafst79

Really nice buzz, I’m very relaxed. I did drop one star because the flavor is just not my cup of tea. 🤷🏼‍♂️

from Dr. Zodiak's Moonrockon November 18th, 2019

Thank you for your support we value our customers. We also have 14 other flavors. Our product is only sold in licensed facilities. We are a 100% California Compliant Company. If your not purchasing from a licensed dispensary or delivery service then it is not the real thing!

brabbitsweet

This stuff is ridiculous. I have a high tolerance as well, and I'm buying things I don't really need bc I'm high and I don't care. Relaxed, carefree, just flowing.

from Dr. Zodiak's Moonrockon October 16th, 2019

Thank you for your review, we appreciate your business. We take pride in our product and customers.

About this strain

Blueberry

Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

About this brand

Whether you dabble in waxy concentrates, identify as a flower fanatic, or you fall somewhere in between, it’s practically impossible to go wrong with Dr. Zodiak’s Moonrock. Made with smokers of all levels in mind, Moonrocks’ potency will get a seasoned smoker to the moon while easing in marijuana novices with unique flavor profiles derived from a mouthwatering mix of top shelf flowers, clear distillate, kief, and great-tasting all natural terpenes. And for those on the go, the good doctor has created Moonrock Clear, a brand of vape pens and cartridges that mix the great taste and potency of Moonrocks with peak portability. Now you can go to the moon any time, anywhere. In addition to the Moonrock line, Dr. Zodiak also offers some of the tastiest edibles around, including scrumptious cereal bars, brownies, and more. And for those who would rather wet their whistle, Dr. Zodiak’s new Moonwalk syrup packs a 1,000 MG punch and is available in grape, pineapple, and all sorts of other tantalizing flavors. With an emphasis on empowering national and local communities, the Dr. Zodiak brand is committed to philanthropic outreach of all kinds, including recurring donations to the American Cancer Society and helping to clothe and feed Southern California’s homeless population. Community is at Dr. Zodiak’s core, and other like-minded innovators are taking notice. Countless hip-hop heavy-hitters have thrown their support behind the good doctor, including Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Rae Sremmurd, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and XXX Tentacion. Clearly, the community was picking up what the doctor was putting down. Today, the Dr. Zodiak brand continues to push the envelope by finding groundbreaking new ways to help patients medicate and find on-demand relief. Above all, the Dr. Zodiak’s Moonrock's brand continues making inroads into the cannabis community and the community at large through partnerships with artists, celebrities, and numerous philanthropies.