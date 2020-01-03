Allysab
Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock Clear Bobby Blue is a high end THC distillate that tests approximately 90%. The 1 gram cartridge is manufactured with a multi-step method of cannabis purification, infused with all natural terpenes.
on November 16th, 2019
Really nice buzz, I’m very relaxed. I did drop one star because the flavor is just not my cup of tea. 🤷🏼♂️
Thank you for your support we value our customers. We also have 14 other flavors. Our product is only sold in licensed facilities. We are a 100% California Compliant Company. If your not purchasing from a licensed dispensary or delivery service then it is not the real thing!
on October 1st, 2019
This stuff is ridiculous. I have a high tolerance as well, and I'm buying things I don't really need bc I'm high and I don't care. Relaxed, carefree, just flowing.
Thank you for your review, we appreciate your business. We take pride in our product and customers.
A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.