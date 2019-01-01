Original Glue (GG#4) Pre-Roll 3g 6-Pack
About this product
Gorilla Glue #4, or GG#4 from GG seeds is an extremely potent hybrid strain that is one of the most popular strains in the U.S. A premium phenotype of GG#4 has an extremely pungent flavor to it and will produce a sedated feeling making one feel “glued” to the couch. Dutchie’s GG#4 has been lab tested at over 26.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A GG#4 Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
Original Glue
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).