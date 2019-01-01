About this product

Gorilla Glue #4, or GG#4 from GG seeds is an extremely potent hybrid strain that is one of the most popular strains in the U.S. A premium phenotype of GG#4 has an extremely pungent flavor to it and will produce a sedated feeling making one feel “glued” to the couch. Dutchie’s GG#4 has been lab tested at over 26.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A GG#4 Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.