Headband Pre-Rolls 3g 6-Pack
About this product
Headband is a popular and potent hybrid. A premium phenotype of Headband will produce a very strong flavor of an OG strain accented by lemons. Headband is known for its long lasting effects, sometimes making the user feel as if they were wearing a headband, hence the name. Dutchie’s Headband has been lab tested at over 23% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Headband strain. A Headband Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner. Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
About this strain
Headband
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.