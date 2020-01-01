 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Grape Ape Pre-Roll

by Dutchie

Dutchie Cannabis Pre-rolls Grape Ape Pre-Roll

About this product

INDICA – Mendocino Purps x Skunk x Afghani POTENCY – High TASTE – Grape, berry Grape Ape is a very popular California indica strain. A premium phenotype of Grape Ape will produce a strong grape and berry aroma and flavor. Grape Ape is said to be a great stress relieving strain. Dutchie’s Grape Ape has been lab tested at over 20% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Grape Ape strain. A Grape Ape Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.

About this strain

Grape Ape

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

Offering a range of cannabis-filled cigarettes, Dutchie’s assortment of strain specific pre-rolled smokes adds elegance and class to the cannabis connoisseur experience. With aromatic smells, flavorful smoke, and a potency that’s unbeatable, Dutchie products offer a cool factor while medicating.