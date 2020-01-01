 Loading…
  Dutch Treat Cartridge 1g
Dutch Treat Cartridge 1g

by Rogue Gold

Dutch Treat

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

Rogue Gold

Two years ago our founder, a cannabis wholesaler and Rogue Valley native, noticed that consumers in todays competetive oil market only had two choices; a high quality, reliable cartridge with an even higher price tag -or- a low cost, inferior product that operates poorly and tastes, well, cheap. When he realized that there were no affordable cartridges on the market that offered anywhere near the quality of the top shelf brands... He decided to make one. Rogue Gold was born from the belief that a truly great cartridge doesn't have to break the bank, which is why we crafted products that deliver superior flavor, insane levels of batch-specific terpenes and unfaltering hardware reliability at the absolute lowest price to the consumer possible, making Rogue Gold not only the most competitively priced cartridge on the market, but the new Gold Standard. Taste the difference. Go for the Gold.