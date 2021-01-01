 Loading…

Indica

Blueberry Cream Tincture - 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil

by Evexia CBD

Evexia 30 ml Tincture contains 1000mg of hemp derived full spectrum CBD in six great flavors. If you have never tried CBD tincture before, 1000mg may be a good place to start. Try 1ml twice a day in your coffee, smoothie, yogurt, or under your tongue 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD in 1oz (30ml) Bottle CBD, CBDA , CBDV, CBG 1mg Dropper included All natural, vegan, non-GMO Handcrafted in the USA. 50 State Legal Non-Psychoactive (No High)

In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States. We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality. Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.

Blueberry

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

