Miracles happen, once in a while. This strain with an inspiring history brings forth notes of citrus zest and classic Cookie strain earthiness alongside a gaseous funk. It’s one of 2020's most popular cultivars for a reason! The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.