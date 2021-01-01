 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Banana Punch 1/2g Preroll 7-Pack
Hybrid

Banana Punch 1/2g Preroll 7-Pack

by Farmer Max

Write a review
Farmer Max Cannabis Pre-rolls Banana Punch 1/2g Preroll 7-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

These chunky monkeys glisten with crystals and are bursting with a tropical fruit bouquet of fresh bananas, mango and pinapple. Banana OG x Purple Punch F2. These prerolls are made only from our premium buds.

About this brand

Farmer Max Logo
We grow ultra-high quality craft cannabis on our historic 1950’s farm. We’ve designed and built a fully-engineered, code-compliant, state-of-the-art grow utilizing the latest technology and equipment within our antique redwood and cedar barn. We are patients, growers, and enthusiasts and we are proud to have this crop at our farm.

About this strain

Banana Punch

Banana Punch
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with Purple Punch. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt from head-to-toe. Banana Punch tastes like hazey berries with notes of freshly cut pineapple and of course, bananas. Conumers say this strain is a "creeper strain", which means the high will come on slower than you might expect, so take it easy with this one until you know how it effects your body. Growers say Banana Punch flowers into nugs that are cakey and covered in a heavy layer of purple and orange trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss and stress.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review