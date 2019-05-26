 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) Auto

GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) Auto

by Fast Buds

Skip to Reviews
2.52
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) Auto
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) Auto
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) Auto
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) Auto
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) Auto

$11.00MSRP

About this product

DESCRIPTION This strain receives its name from the trichomes, that “glue up” the scissors when manicuring this baby. GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pine and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. This strain has a great history behind it. From its beginning, GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) #4 was created by Joesy Whales and Mardogg. It won the 2014 SoCal and the Michigan HighTimes Best Hybrid so, since then, it has been considered one of the best hybrid strains you can grow. We had the opportunity of triying the GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) #4 and we were very impressed with that strain; so, after getting the original clone of this awesome strain in a californian event, we couldn’t resist to begin the research to incorporate it to our aufoflower catalog. We used a clon of this champion and, on its basis, we have created our GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) Autoflowering. The result is an outstanding strain that can reach the 24% THC level. Taste This variety has a trong taste of pine, with a citric aroma which will let a nice fruity taste in your mouth. It also has chemical nuances as well as a diesel fragrance. Effect GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) is one of our strongest strains and it’s fully loaded with trichomes, so its effect leaves nothing to be desired: a very cheerful and pleasant high, extremely positive. As this is a mix between sativa and indica, it’s perfect for those who are looking for relaxation as well as euphoric sensations and heavy feelings. The effects increase progressively, culminating in an cerebral stroke. Growing The cultivation of this variety is very simple, does not require special care, but if you treat her well, she will reward you with her incredible production, which is not the greatest but it is one of the best quality. It produces so much resin that you won’t know where to cut first! The most important thing is not to stress her, so she can develop her full potential. We recommend using pots up to 11-13 gallons (40-50 liters) to make the most of outdoor growing. For indoors, it would be best to use bulbs of 600 - 1000 watts per m2 with the possibility to grow up to 16 plants in this space. It develops very well both indoors, outdoors, such as "Green house". And time to harvest this wonder is only 2 and a half months. Most individuals show dense and resinous buds, loaded with big and sticky trichomes. In the flowering season, it gives off a pleasant aroma of sour lemon, pine and fuel. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Pine Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa indica autoflowering Genetics: GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) autoflowering Flowering: 8-9 week from germination Harvest US: up to 1.3 pounds per light Harvest EU: 400-600 g/m2 50-300 g/plant Height US: up to 40 inches Height EU: 60-100cm THC: Very high CBD: 0.8% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/gorilla-glue #GorillaGlueAuto #GG #FastBudsGorillaGlueAuto #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

2 customer reviews

2.52

write a review

aridb

I was a TESTER growing both Tangi'matic and Gorilla Glue by Fast Buds. They hermied like crazy. NOT RECOMMENDED!

pinky43

This strains trichome production is nuts! She can be a bit temperamental so I wouldn't recommend topping or fimming (but it can be done) just pop the seed in stand back and watch the show. Brilliant plant for hash etc

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Fast Buds Logo
We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.