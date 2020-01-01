 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Lemon Kush

Lemon Kush

by Female Seeds

Female Seeds Cannabis Seeds Lemon Kush

About this product

Genetic lineage: Kush (Hindu Kush mountains) x Lowryder Indoor: 8-10 weeks Outdoor: YES. End September See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height: Indoor: 80-120 cm | Outdoor: 100-200 cm Yield: Indoor: 300 g/m² | Outdoor: 100 -1000 g/plant Taste/smell: A unique and strong musky and herbal lemon taste and smell Effect: Mild bodystone and warm, uplifting and creative high A Chitral kush from the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan and Pakistan. She is mostly Indica with a little stretch towards the end. She produces very white, hard and highly resinous nuggets. The Lemon Kush has three phenos. Pheno #1 is long, stretched and slow in fully maturing. Phenotype #2 is short, compact and is fast flowering. A truly Indica-dominant phenotype. Pheno #3 is long, stretched and also fast flowering. A typical Sativa-dominant phenotype. Easy to grow for beginners, it was inbred over several generation ago with some automatic genetics to shorten the flowering time and make it possible to grow the strain in oceanic climate zones. Very suitable for Outdoors in temperate or Mediterranean climates (where citrus grows), where recent reports showed an amazing 1 kg of excellent quality buds per plant! Harvest at the end of September. Despite her Indica heritage, she has a Sativa head high with a relaxing body effect. Effect-wise she is absolutely not a creeper nor too racy. The favorite strain for medical users in the Netherlands. It has become a firm favorite, partly due to its high CBD contents that tempers the THC stone effect. From that same medical community we have received plenty of feedback. They say her therapeutic talents work effectively to combat ailments such as chronic pain, migraines, muscle spasms, muscle tension and inflammation.

About this strain

Lemon Kush

Lemon Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.

About this brand

Female Seeds Logo
Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."