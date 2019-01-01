About this product
Indica-dominant bred from Big Bud and Skunk strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Like it was pulled from an old-fashioned gumball machine, you’ll want to blow bubbles with this sweet blend of fruity, creamy, and fittingly candy-like goodness. The Effects: With an uplifting head high and full body buzz, the indica effects of Bubble Gum makes it a nice end-of-day strain that isn’t overstimulating. A favorite for beginners. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Pre-filled glass cartridge • Wickless, ceramic heating element • Glycol and solvent free • Universal 510 thread Do Yourself a Flavor!
About this strain
Bubble Gum
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.