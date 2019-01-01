 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Bubble Gum All-in-One Disposable

Bubble Gum All-in-One Disposable

by Flav

Write a review
Flav Concentrates Cartridges Bubble Gum All-in-One Disposable
Flav Concentrates Cartridges Bubble Gum All-in-One Disposable

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Indica-dominant bred from Big Bud and Skunk strains. Up to 75% THC. Flavor Profile: Like it was pulled from an old-fashioned gumball machine, you’ll want to blow bubbles with this sweet blend of fruity, creamy, and fittingly candy-like goodness. The Effects: With an uplifting head high and full body buzz, the indica effects of Bubble Gum makes it a nice end-of-day strain that isn’t overstimulating. A favorite for beginners. • All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil • CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced • Ready to use – No charging required • Simple buttonless operation • Glycol and solvent free • Disposable and recyclable Do Yourself a Flavor!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.

About this brand

Flav Logo
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.