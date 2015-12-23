Flav
Bubble Gum Disposable E-Joint 0.3g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant bred from Big Bud and Skunk strains. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Like it was pulled from an old-fashioned gumball machine, you’ll want to blow bubbles with this sweet blend of fruity, creamy, and fittingly candy-like goodness.
The Effects:
With an uplifting head high and full body buzz, the indica effects of Bubble Gum makes it a nice end-of-day strain that isn’t overstimulating. A favorite for beginners.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
Bubble Gum effects
Reported by real people like you
851 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
