Indica-dominant bred from Big Bud and Skunk strains. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Like it was pulled from an old-fashioned gumball machine, you’ll want to blow bubbles with this sweet blend of fruity, creamy, and fittingly candy-like goodness.



The Effects:

With an uplifting head high and full body buzz, the indica effects of Bubble Gum makes it a nice end-of-day strain that isn’t overstimulating. A favorite for beginners.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Glycol and solvent free

• Disposable and recyclable



