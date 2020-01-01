 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GSC (Girl Scout Cookies) Crumble 1g

by From the Soil (FTS)

About this strain

GSC

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

Like life, we are all nothing more than the choices we have made, the people we have met and the experiences we have kept to remember and share. Just simple words, but profound and heart felt. Our team, our family, our assembly of talent we have at our farm is truly a blessing. The life paths of each and every important member is the sum total of offerings we give thanks to this amazing plant. We here at From the Soil collective gardeners bring to you our enthusiasm and learning base of cannabis cultivation, harvesting and ultimately the mature flower to Washington i502 stores. Our entire culture and mindset is centered from the great wisdom of the Dalai Lama… “The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation” Those few words and respect of this cannabis plant is the foundation and center of our group and team. And we hope with every puff, toke, taste and dab we provide you, that our love and passion shines.