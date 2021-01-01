"Bubble Gum" Hemp Flowers (CBD 30% MAX)
Very high presence of CBD which stands at 30%, while THC does not exceed 0.2%. Bubble Gum CBD Flower. The only thing we do know is that it was a mostly Indica hybrid.
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Bubble Gum is a classic hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Indiana Bubble Gum with an unknown indica strain. marked by sweet and fruity flavors. This strain has the ability to numb your body while leaving your mind feeling clearheaded. Bubble Gum was originally developed by growers in Indiana and has been winning awards since 1994. Bubble Gum is easy to grow and has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.
