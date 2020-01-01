 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. CBD+ Cherry (High CBD) Tincture – 1 oz

CBD+ Cherry (High CBD) Tincture – 1 oz

by GrowHealthy

Write a review
GrowHealthy Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual CBD+ Cherry (High CBD) Tincture – 1 oz

$55.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cherry (CBD+) Tincture Genetics: Afghani Rubi This High CBD tincture is comprised of 1/2 gram (g) of cannabis distillate in a 30 mL medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil solution. It contains 45 mg THC, 470 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 10:1. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Afghani CBD

Afghani CBD

Afghani CBD is a high-CBD variant of the landrace indica Afghani grown by Canadian LP Tilray. Named after its geographic origin Afghani CBD has relaxing, therapeutic properties that have shown potential to help those suffering with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress disorders.

About this brand

GrowHealthy Logo
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.