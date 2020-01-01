Cucumber Mint 1:1 Tincture
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$60.00
Pickup 22.9 miles away
Cherry (CBD+) Tincture Genetics: Afghani Rubi This High CBD tincture is comprised of 1/2 gram (g) of cannabis distillate in a 30 mL medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil solution. It contains 45 mg THC, 470 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 200. The ratio of CBD to THC is 10:1. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing
