Lemon Sour Diesel or Lemon Diesel is well known for its intense taste of lemon, dense nugs, and fiery, orange hairs covering the flower. Besides detecting a slight aftertaste, the diesel properties are noticable only in the aroma. Lemon Sour Diesel is a heavy Sativa hybrid with effects described as uplifting, focused, and creative, Lemon Sour Diesel is also effective at relieving pain, making it a favorite for medicinal users who need to be active during the day.
on October 27th, 2019
Tried this nice bud from The Cbd apothecary in Houston, Texas. It was the first time and I loved it! I wasn’t expecting the taste to be so vibrant . Probably hands down my favorite bud.
on April 20th, 2019
I bought Lemon Sour Diesel from Cannabliss in Springfield Oregon. It turned my day around from one struggling with pain to one of relaxed joy. Still pretty clear headed and interested in physical activity, like hiking. This is a perfect strain for chronic pain; eliminates the stress, relaxes the muscles, brings joy, Pain went from a 9 to 2 maybe.
on August 13th, 2018
Good for pain relief when mixed with high CBD strains. It will give a nice heat-on, so caution if driving.
Bred by Green Lantern Seeds, Lemon Diesel is the child of California Sour and Lost Coast OG. This cannabis strain grows tall with dense buds, and usually fills in most during the last couple weeks of growth. Its leaves are long and broad with purple-gray color during maturity. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks. The buds have been described as smelling fruity and sweet, with a hint of a skunk. The smell and flavor have been likened to citrus and pepper, with effects that can "sneak up" on its consumer. Lemon Diesel was in the Top Ten at the Emerald Cup in 2010.