  5. Critical Sensi Star Airo Pro Cartridge 0.5g
Indica

Critical Sensi Star Airo Pro Cartridge 0.5g

by Harvest

Harvest Concentrates Cartridges Critical Sensi Star Airo Pro Cartridge 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
71.6%
CBD
--
$50.00

About this product

About this strain

Critical Sensi Star

This indica-heavy cross, originally bred by Delicious Seeds, is the love-child of Critical Mass and Sensi Star. Known for producing exceptionally sticky buds, Critical Sensi Star is typically short and dense in stature. Zesty hints of citrus fruit like lemon and grapefruit mix with the strong skunky odor to create a complex flavor combination. The relaxing effects will help any consumer find their happy place, even when coping with insomnia, muscle spasms, or high stress levels.

About this brand

Harvest House of Cannabis believes in improving lives through the goodness of cannabis. But we know not everybody is alike, and neither is cannabis. We’re here to help you find your favorite strain, products, and delivery methods, whether you’re a medical patient or a recreational consumer. Visit a Harvest location near you, and let our highly trained staff help find the right cannabis for you!