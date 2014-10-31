ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 99 reviews

Critical Sensi Star

Critical Sensi Star

This indica-heavy cross, originally bred by Delicious Seeds, is the love-child of Critical Mass and Sensi Star. Known for producing exceptionally sticky buds, Critical Sensi Star is typically short and dense in stature. Zesty hints of citrus fruit like lemon and grapefruit mix with the strong skunky odor to create a complex flavor combination. The relaxing effects will help any consumer find their happy place, even when coping with insomnia, muscle spasms, or high stress levels.

Effects

Relaxed 74%
Happy 38%
Sleepy 38%
Euphoric 28%
Uplifted 26%
Stress 33%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 28%
Insomnia 26%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 1%
Paranoid 1%

Lineage

First strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Second strain parent
Critical Mass
parent
Strain
Critical Sensi Star

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

