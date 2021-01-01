 Loading…

Indica

Purple Kush 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Flower Purple Kush 3.5G Indica Flower
TASTE + SCENT Fruity Hash & Grape, Earthy Sweet Notes SENSATION Relaxed Euphoria Heavy Body High WHEN TO USE Nighttime

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

Purple Kush

Purple Kush
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.

