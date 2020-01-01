 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

MAC

by High Level Health

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

 

About this brand

At High Level Health, all flower is top shelf and grown in-house. We have developed a top-notch soilless growth process that includes the very best organic nutrients available. Each plant is carefully hand watered and inspected daily for quality and health. At High Level Health, we a myriad of strains testing over 30% total cannabinoids, many of which are award winning. We produce medicinal CBD strains that are available to both medical and recreational customers.