Ice Cream Cake Popcorn 14g
by High SupplyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The perfect choice for the volume buyer, popcorn is made up of small buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, it packs a punch similar to its full-sized counterparts.
About this brand
High Supply
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.