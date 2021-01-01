 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Ice Cream Cake Popcorn 14g
Indica

Ice Cream Cake Popcorn 14g

by High Supply

High Supply Cannabis Flower Ice Cream Cake Popcorn 14g

About this product

The perfect choice for the volume buyer, popcorn is made up of small buds that develop just beneath the plant's larger colas. While small in size, it packs a punch similar to its full-sized counterparts.

About this brand

Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape pens, live carts, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll and shortie form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

