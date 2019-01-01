About this product
Gigabud by HYH SOCIETY
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Gigabud
Gigabud by G13 Lab is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Big Bud and Northern Lights. This strain produces happy but sleep-inducing effects with an earthy aroma of fresh apricots. Gigabud’s relaxing qualities make it a strain best saved for the end of your day or when faced with sleepless nights.
About this brand
HYH SOCIETY
HYH Society is a state licensed medical marijuana producer based in Phoenix, Arizona. Using state of the art equipment and technology, HYH Society specializes in growing, and extracting the vital compounds generated by cannabis.Our products have been hand-tailored to meet the needs of patients, as well as the people that fight to help those patients.