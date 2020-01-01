 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
This original strain has thick fruity blueish buds that look, smell and taste like Blueberries. It causes a long lasting, easy and happy high. It won 2nd Place in the Private Growers Category at the 2011 Treating Yourself Medical Cup and the 1st Place Winner of the 2015 Kush Cup in Vancouver. It's great for concentrates. It's a must-stock for any dispensary.

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

I-5 Pharms is a Boutique Indoor Hydroponic Cannabis Grow Lab. We Specialize in Unique, Rare and Potent Strains of Flower.