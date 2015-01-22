I-5 Pharms
Original BC Blueberry
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
This original strain has thick fruity blueish buds that look, smell and taste like Blueberries. It causes a long lasting, easy and happy high. It won 2nd Place in the Private Growers Category at the 2011 Treating Yourself Medical Cup and the 1st Place Winner of the 2015 Kush Cup in Vancouver. It's great for concentrates. It's a must-stock for any dispensary.
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
