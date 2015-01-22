About this product

This original strain has thick fruity blueish buds that look, smell and taste like Blueberries. It causes a long lasting, easy and happy high. It won 2nd Place in the Private Growers Category at the 2011 Treating Yourself Medical Cup and the 1st Place Winner of the 2015 Kush Cup in Vancouver. It's great for concentrates. It's a must-stock for any dispensary.