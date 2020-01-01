 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  ClearGold Lemon Kush Cartridge 1000mg

ClearGold Lemon Kush Cartridge 1000mg

by iLava

iLava Concentrates Cartridges ClearGold Lemon Kush Cartridge 1000mg

About this product

ClearGold Lemon Kush Cartridge 1000mg by iLava

About this strain

Lemon Kush

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.

About this brand

iLava uses an artisan approach to our design & production practices with the purpose of efficacy through purity.