  5. 24K Disposable Vape Pen .3g

24K Disposable Vape Pen .3g

by Jackpot by BMF

Jackpot is an extract distillate blend with a broad spectrum cannabinoid profile, infused with strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes. Jackpot offers up to 90% THC potency with a diverse range of therapeutic cannabinoids and all natural terpene profiles. No artificial terpenes. All fats, cellulose and other residues are removed in our extraction process. We pride ourselves on providing clean, butane-free oil. No chargers, buttons to activate, or separate batteries are required. Each Jackpot CCELL disposable is loaded with CO2 distillate oil and ready to go, just take a pull for a low-odor vaping experience that's discreet and convenient. This disposable vaporizer fits in the palm of your hand. Combined with a high-quality hardware delivery system, our CCELL disposables are guaranteed to produce large volume draws. Jackpot disposable pens come in one size, .3g (300mg). The Best Draw for the Buck. Lucky you.

24k Gold

24k Gold
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Also known as Kosher Tangie, 24k Gold is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid that combines the legendary LA strain Kosher Kush with champion sativa Tangie to create something quite unique. Growing tall in its vegetative cycle and very stretchy in flower, this one will need an experienced hand when grown indoors. Most phenotypes will exhibit a sweet orange aroma from the Tangie along with the dark coloration of the Kosher Kush, and will offer a strong citrus flavor when smoked or vaped. 

In Washington state, Jackpot flower is grown using the finest organics and soils in the Pacific Northwest. Our oils are produced using a solvent free CO2 process that creates a pure oil loaded with cannabinoids and terpenes. All the fats, cellulose and other residues that do not enhance your experience are gently removed. Jackpot is always free of harsh chemicals and additives. In Nevada, Jackpot is a CO2 distillate with a broad spectrum cannabinoid profile and blend of all natural, strain specific terpenes, providing a balanced blend of high potency and rich flavor. Jackpot offers up to 90% THC potency with a broad range of therapeutic cannabinoids and flavorful terpenes in short run limited strains. Combined with a high quality hardware delivery system, our vape cartridges and disposables are guaranteed to produce large volume draws time after time. Jackpot oil is strain specific, providing an experience linked to the unique properties of the particular strain used in extraction.