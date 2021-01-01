Kush Mints Solventless Cartridge .5g
by Jetty ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
"A delicious and high THC Hybrid strain, Kush Mints is known for its unique minty and herbaceous flavor. Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish. Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
About this brand
Jetty Extracts
About this strain
Kush Mints
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.