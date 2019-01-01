 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
KABOOM (aka LA REINA DE AFRICA)

by Kannabia Seeds

About this product

Kaboom is a super psychoactive hybrid strain by Kannabia Seed Company with a high medicinal value. With heavy compact buds with a reddish hue packed with resin, Kaboom has a great bag appeal and is great for extracts. This strain has a strong flavour of acidic tropical fruit and a slightly spicy finish. The Afghan in this strain balances out the sativa in both the AK-47 and Thai making it quicker finishing and mould and pest resistant. Kaboom is also a very heavy producer. TYPE: Sativa Smell: Sweet and fruity Flavors: Sweet, tropical fruit, spicy Appearance: millions of buds! Effects: Happiness, relaxation, calming, pain-relief Medical: Anxiety, depression, PTSD, pain Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 60-65 days Height: 200 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant

About this strain

La Reina de Africa

La Reina de Africa is a sativa-dominant cross of Afghani x Thai x AK-47. This luscious and stimulating plant by Kannabia Seed Company produces a generous yield with a fair flowering time due to its Afghani parentage. These recessive indica-dominant genetics also contribute a spicy undertone to the strain’s primarily tropical bouquet. La Reina de Africa’s uplifting mental state gives way to smiles and giggling, while the physical effects remain active but cozy.  

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.