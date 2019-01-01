About this product
Kaboom is a super psychoactive hybrid strain by Kannabia Seed Company with a high medicinal value. With heavy compact buds with a reddish hue packed with resin, Kaboom has a great bag appeal and is great for extracts. This strain has a strong flavour of acidic tropical fruit and a slightly spicy finish. The Afghan in this strain balances out the sativa in both the AK-47 and Thai making it quicker finishing and mould and pest resistant. Kaboom is also a very heavy producer. TYPE: Sativa Smell: Sweet and fruity Flavors: Sweet, tropical fruit, spicy Appearance: millions of buds! Effects: Happiness, relaxation, calming, pain-relief Medical: Anxiety, depression, PTSD, pain Difficulty: Easy Flowering: 60-65 days Height: 200 cm. Yield: 500 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
About this strain
La Reina de Africa
La Reina de Africa is a sativa-dominant cross of Afghani x Thai x AK-47. This luscious and stimulating plant by Kannabia Seed Company produces a generous yield with a fair flowering time due to its Afghani parentage. These recessive indica-dominant genetics also contribute a spicy undertone to the strain’s primarily tropical bouquet. La Reina de Africa’s uplifting mental state gives way to smiles and giggling, while the physical effects remain active but cozy.