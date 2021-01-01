Pineapple Upside Down Cake
With this bud, get ready for a flavor adventure of a lifetime. Pineapple Upside Down Cake blends nutty herbs with sweet tropical fruits for a delicious flavor. The aroma is very sweet and tropical with an herbal nutty overtone that's slightly earthy and spicy.
Kind Tree Cannabis
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
- Ocimene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.
