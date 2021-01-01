 Loading…

Hybrid

by Kind Tree Cannabis

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Cannabinoids

THC
22.98%
CBD
--
About this product

With this bud, get ready for a flavor adventure of a lifetime. Pineapple Upside Down Cake blends nutty herbs with sweet tropical fruits for a delicious flavor. The aroma is very sweet and tropical with an herbal nutty overtone that's slightly earthy and spicy.

About this brand

Rich earth, clean water and pure air come together to make Kind Tree a unique and memorable medical marijuana experience. Our master cultivators are dedicated to producing exceptional cannabis with respect for the Earth, and love for the plant. We believe that every strain has its own story, resulting in unique flavors and aromas. That is why we focus our efforts on the art and science of cannabis cultivation, so each plant can reach its full potential. At Kind Tree, we are dedicated to cultivating and producing cannabis with sustainable and eco-friendly techniques, such as; a commitment to clean, healthy soil and the use of organic growing techniques, no chemical pesticides, water reclamation systems to preserve our precious resources, and the use of both natural sunlight and supplemental LED lighting to keep our electricity usage low. Our master grower personally inspects every harvest for plants that exhibit the absolute finest expression of each cultivar, showcasing exceptional plant health, trichome sheen, aroma, color, flavor profile and cannabinoid content. Kind Tree’s Grower’s Reserve is our personal collection of timeless top-shelf strains that are hand-selected to ensure the finest experience. From our stash to yours, these strains feature rare and unique genetic profiles that are difficult to find. We are always on the hunt for rare and special genetics for our regional markets, and with world-famous strains like Cherry Garcia, Zour Apples, Grandpas Stash, Ecto Cooler, Golden Goat, Ice Cream Punch and Purple Majik, our team has the ability to consistently bring new and exciting products to market. Kind to the Earth, Kind to the plant, Kind to each other. It is how we do things at Kind Tree because a little kindness goes a long way.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Ocimene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Pineapple Upside Down Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pineapple Trainwreck with Cookie Monster. This strain produces effects that relax muscles, relieve tension and improve mood. Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake with a sharp, loud aroma that is delicious and unique. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, inflammation and depression.

