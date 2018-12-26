Hardmanoo7
on December 26th, 2018
Right on the dot definitely floral very creamy and I'm very happy with it. slow burning I really appreciate it thanks Humboldt/ kiskanu , bubble gum.
Kiskanu Pink (Bubble Gum) Premium Flower Pre-Rolls. Inspires feelings of euphoria, relaxation and focus. High in terpenes, Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, and Beta-Pinene, these pre-rolls taste creamy sweet and floral. Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower.
Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.