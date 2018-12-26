 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Bubble Gum (Kiskanu Pink) Pre-Rolls .7g

Bubble Gum (Kiskanu Pink) Pre-Rolls .7g

by KISKANU

Kiskanu Pink (Bubble Gum) Premium Flower Pre-Rolls. Inspires feelings of euphoria, relaxation and focus. High in terpenes, Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, and Beta-Pinene, these pre-rolls taste creamy sweet and floral. Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower.

Hardmanoo7

Right on the dot definitely floral very creamy and I'm very happy with it. slow burning I really appreciate it thanks Humboldt/ kiskanu , bubble gum.

Bubble Gum

Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.

Situated off the grid in the foothills of the Northern Humboldt coastal range, our family owned and operated farm benefits from a unique micro-climate ideal for growing premium cannabis flower. Kiskanu’s award winning cannabis is sungrown, as natural light is a critical component to rich terpene and cannabinoid development. Over 20 years of experience is reflected in the quality and consistency of our small batch products, made from our own whole plant extracts and organic herbs. We are committed to organic farming methods, sustainable practices, organic ingredients, and offering safe, lab tested cannabis and cannabis products to our community. We grow our own, make our own, and that's the secret to reliably consistent goods.