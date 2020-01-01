 Loading…
  5. Gorilla Glue (GG4)
Hybrid

Gorilla Glue (GG4)

by KYND Cannabis Company

About this strain

GG4

GG4
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

"Welcome to KYND Cannabis Company KYND Cannabis Company currently serves thousands of patients in the legal medical marijuana markets across the State of Nevada. OVER 70 YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCE We are a team of seasoned industry professionals with over 70 years combined cultivation and production experience. We cultivate flowers that champion the healing power of medical cannabis and have been tailoring high-potency strains for over a decade. Our cannabis extraction based product line has been specifically developed to meet the widest variety of patient needs. We offer both CBD and THC dominant strains while carefully crafting hash oil products driven by clean extraction methods using supercritical CO2."