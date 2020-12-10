About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
KYND Cannabis Company currently serves thousands of patients in the legal medical marijuana markets across the State of Nevada.
We are a team of seasoned industry professionals with over 70 years combined cultivation and production experience. We cultivate flowers that champion the healing power of medical cannabis and have been tailoring high-potency strains for over a decade. Our cannabis extraction based product line has been specifically developed to meet the widest variety of patient needs. We offer both CBD and THC dominant strains while carefully crafting hash oil products driven by clean extraction methods using supercritical CO2."