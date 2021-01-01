Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge – Pineapple Express
Leafy8 Brand’s premium Pineapple Express Delta-8 THC vape cartridges are among the most potent Delta 8 carts available. Our D8 vape cartridges contain 93% hemp-derived ∆8THC distillate and 5-7% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC is known for producing an uplifting effect with a calming energy. We use high-end, full-ceramic iKrusher Calibr Pro cartridges and carefully-selected cannabis-derived terpenes to deliver large and satisfying pulls. All Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. A medical marijuana (MMJ) card is not required to purchase Delta-8 THC products such as this one. Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-delta-8-thc We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com. Each 1.0mL Leafy8 Delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately: • 1000mg total oil • 930mg Delta-8 THC distillate (90%+ Δ8THC) • 50-70mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes • No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agents
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
