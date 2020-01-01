Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Silver Kush 500mg Vape Cartridge by Liberty
Silver Kush is a sativa-dominant mix of Silver Bubble and OG #18 genetics bred by DNA Genetics under their Reserva Privada label. The uplifting effects of Silver Bubble blend with the potent relaxing force of OG #18 to create a strong sativa-driven hybrid that won’t overstimulate you with a heady buzz. Instead, you should find yourself happy, giggly, and balanced as your stress dissipates.
It should be noted that a genetic variation of Silver Kush is marketed by some as a cross of Super Silver Haze and OG Kush.