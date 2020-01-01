 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Duct Tape Pre-Roll 1g

Duct Tape Pre-Roll 1g

by Lifted Cannabis

Write a review
Lifted Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Duct Tape Pre-Roll 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Duct Tape

Duct Tape
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation.

About this brand

Lifted Cannabis Logo
☁️ Lifting Your Senses To New Heights ☁️ Grown With Care • Pheno Selected • Bred In-house Pesticide Free* • Hand-Watered • Glass Jar Cured *Organic pesticides only when necessary Lifted Cannabis Company is an Indoor Tier 3 Producer/Processor located in the heart of Tacoma, WA. We specialize in top-shelf flower and oil concentrates. Our focus is growing medicinal grade cannabis in a recreational market. Our goal is to provide a natural and uplifting experience for our consumers. Stay Lifted.