About this product
At Lifted, our team is always striving to do our best, and then better. We care deeply about the potency, aroma and pleasure potential of each and every product we sell. We believe that when you focus on quality, the quantity always takes care of itself. We are not looking to sell you a product and then part ways.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Wedding Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.